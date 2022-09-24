LifePro Asset Management Purchases New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. KE accounts for 2.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $220,614,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 523.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,282. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of -2.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

