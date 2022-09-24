LifePro Asset Management Sells 11,016 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

LifePro Asset Management cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 15,013.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. 55,184,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,077,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $66.75.

