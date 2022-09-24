LikeCoin Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $4.75 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,127.95 or 0.99982285 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059144 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00070364 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002293 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00078134 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,951,307 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

