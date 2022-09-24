Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $9.01 on Friday, hitting $413.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

