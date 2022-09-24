LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,889.76 or 1.00050419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002255 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00067538 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.