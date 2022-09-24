Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 1,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

