Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.43. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 11,177 shares traded.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mastech Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

