Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $290.24 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

