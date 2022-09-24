Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

ECL stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

