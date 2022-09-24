McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $82.47.

