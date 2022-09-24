McAdam LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,111 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,128,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 3,738,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,362. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56.

