McAdam LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,795,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.