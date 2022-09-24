Measurable Data Token (MDT) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $25.05 million and $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official website is mdt.io.

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

