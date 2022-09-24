Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.02. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
