Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.02. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.