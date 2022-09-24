MerchDAO (MRCH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $226,039.00

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $226,039.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One MerchDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

