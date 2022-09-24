Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.41 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.41 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Metahero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.01648115 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00037378 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

