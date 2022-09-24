MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $547.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $76,522.78 and approximately $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014451 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 452,411,147 coins and its circulating supply is 175,109,219 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.