Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.93.

MU opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 588.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

