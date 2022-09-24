Microtuber Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Microtuber coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Microtuber has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.83 or 0.07005092 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00073304 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006997 BTC.

About Microtuber

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Microtuber is https://reddit.com/r/Microtuber and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Microtuber Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Microtuber should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Microtuber using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

