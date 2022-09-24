Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.66

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.66 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.49 ($0.10). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 352,596 shares trading hands.

Midatech Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

