Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.08 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares traded.
Minds and Machines Group Stock Down 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.73. The stock has a market cap of £23.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Minds and Machines Group
Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.
