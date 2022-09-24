MiniDOGE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004816 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.01670327 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00035897 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MINIDOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 701,388,717,045,482 coins. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.