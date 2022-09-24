Minter HUB (HUB) Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for about $16.13 or 0.00084401 BTC on exchanges. Minter HUB has a market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter HUB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,105.47 or 0.99997033 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00068657 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter HUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter HUB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.