Mist Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mist’s official website is mist.game.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

