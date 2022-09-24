Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $91.46 and a 1-year high of $199.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.