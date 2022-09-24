MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.89 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $38.89 million and $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

