Moonpot Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonpot coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot launched on July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

