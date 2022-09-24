Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $23.31 million and $93,135.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.57 or 1.00053722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077725 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

