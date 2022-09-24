Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 4,349,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,991. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.93 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

