Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $50.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,669.88. 629,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.04 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,924.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,037.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

