Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. 6,719,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

