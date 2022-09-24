MyNeighborAlice Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.49 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00009208 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $54.38 million and $42.49 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.23 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00068181 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00077042 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

