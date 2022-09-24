NAGA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.66 Million (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One NAGA coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $3.66 million and $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.09 or 1.00071801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00068592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.