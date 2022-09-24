National Bank Financial Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.64%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.