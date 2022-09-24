Needham & Company LLC Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $52.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens cut Cognex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

Cognex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

