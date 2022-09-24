Neumark (NEU) Price Up 99.5% This Week

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Neumark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neumark has traded up 99.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neumark Coin Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Neumark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

