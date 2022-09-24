NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 5,486 ($66.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,194.53. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,486 ($66.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.