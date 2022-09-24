NFTX (NFTX) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $31,151.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.12 or 0.00110411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

