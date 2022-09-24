Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$26,040.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,669,142 shares in the company, valued at C$5,167,434.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,560.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 33,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

NHK traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,063. The stock has a market cap of C$36.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.