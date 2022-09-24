NiiFi Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (NIIFI)

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One NiiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. NiiFi has a total market capitalization of $2,169.00 and approximately $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NiiFi has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NiiFi

NiiFi’s launch date was June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. The official website for NiiFi is www.niifi.com. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NiiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

