Nobility Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,108.00 (NBL)

Nobility (NBL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Nobility has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $21,108.00 worth of Nobility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nobility has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nobility coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nobility alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

About Nobility

Nobility was first traded on August 4th, 2021. Nobility’s total supply is 59,667,242,681 coins. Nobility’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nobility is nobilitytoken.com. The Reddit community for Nobility is https://reddit.com/r/nobilitytoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nobility Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A BSC token that enters the esports landscape aiming to organize and provide tournaments with large prize pools, helping content creators earn more from playing the games they love, and more use cases that will fill holes within the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nobility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nobility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nobility using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nobility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.