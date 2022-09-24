Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 27.3%

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) dropped 27.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Approximately 16,142,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 4,646,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Nuformix Stock Down 27.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Nuformix

(Get Rating)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.