Obyte Hits One Day Volume of $7,510.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.89 or 0.00078650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011134 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 822,137 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

