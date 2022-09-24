OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $248.23 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00009222 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $248.23 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00093105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00073515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000290 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.