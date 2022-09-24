Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,957,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Insider Activity

Omnicell Price Performance

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 356,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.