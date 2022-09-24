Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.88.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

