ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.
OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.
ONE Gas Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OGS opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $17,585,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.