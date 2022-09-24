ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $17,585,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

