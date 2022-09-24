OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $57.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 4.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.