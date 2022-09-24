Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Down 2.6%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$62.75 and last traded at C$62.83. Approximately 158,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 151,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Onex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

