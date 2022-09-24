Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Orange County Bancorp makes up 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 11.08% of Orange County Bancorp worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.13. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $43.27.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

